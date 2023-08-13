IPL 2024: Kerala Batter Rohan Kunnummal Undergoes Trial With Delhi Capitals

Rohan Kunnummal’s impressive outing in the Deodhar Trophy has been enough for him to earn a trial with Delhi Capitals, and the Kerala opener is now aiming to build on that excellent beginning to the season.While playing for the South Zone, Rohan made 311 runs at an average of 62.20, the third-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Riyan Parag (354) and Mayank Agarwal (341).

Rohan also maintained an impressive strike-rate of 123.90 in the tournament, second highest among regular batsmen. Parag of East Zone led the list with 136.67. The performance resulted in an invitation from the Capitals to their camp, and the 25-year-old right-hand batsman. Delhi Capitals training camp has been very good. Here, I got a chance to interact with Sourav Ganguly sir and Praveen Amre sir. They have been very helpful and helped me with a few technical aspects in the nets. Hopefully, this will reflect positively in the coming days in my career,” Rohan told PTI.

It was a really good start to the season. I am happy to contribute to the team’s success, especially the way South Zone won the tournament winning all the six matches. Yes, it (final) was a big occasion. I believe each and every match I need to bat with the same intensity, not just in one match,” he said.Rohan remained appreciative of the help his senior partner Agarwal extended him during the tournament.“It was really nice to bat alongside Mayank bhai. I batted with him in the Duleep Trophy last year as well, so we have the experience of batting with each other.