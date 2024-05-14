IPL 2024: Kerala Fan Paints Huge Portrait of Rajasthan Royals' Captain on Terrace Ceiling, Video Goes Viral

A Kerala fan's devotion to Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has reached new heights, literally. A video circulating online shows the fan creating a one-of-a-kind tribute: a painting of Samson on their terrace ceiling.

The Rajasthan Royals shared the video on social media, where it attracted widespread praise and comments from fans. The video features a Kerala-based supporter meticulously painting Samson's portrait. While several portraits of Samson exist but this marks the first time a fan has chosen their terrace for this creative tribute. The video has garnered significant online attention, with fans expressing their admiration for the creative tribute.

watch video here:

Just spotted in Kerala… 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/O33Yx5iSRO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 14, 2024

Samson's Strong Showing in IPL 2024

Samson has had a successful IPL 2024 season thus far, amassing 486 runs in 12 matches. He has scored five half-centuries, with his highest score being 86 runs. His overall IPL record is also impressive: 4,374 runs across 164 matches, including three centuries and 25 half-centuries, with a top score of 119 runs.

Rajasthan Royals Enjoy Strong Start to IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals have had a strong start to the IPL 2024 season. They have won eight out of their 12 matches played so far. Despite four losses, they currently hold the second position in the points table with a total of 16 points. The Kolkata Knight Riders currently lead the points table.