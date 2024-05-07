IPL 2024: KKR batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz set to rejoin Kolkata squad

Miami [US], May 7 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to receive a boost as their star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz will join the team after a short break from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to his mother's illness.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Afghan player left the IPL to be with his mother, who was experiencing health issues.

In a post on X, Gurbaz confirmed his impending return to the KKR "family" in a tweet, thanking everyone for their support and sharing the good news that his mother is feeling better.

https://twitter.com/RGurbaz_21/status/1787744911866875935

"After a short break from IPL due to my mother's illness, i will join my kkr family very soon, thanks for all the messages and prayers, alhumdulillah she is feeling better now thanks," Gurbaz wrote in a post on X.

The 22-year-old right-handed hitter has not featured in any games for the KKR this season because of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine's success at the top of the opening order.

Gurbaz played 11 T20 matches for KKR in the previous season and made his IPL debut, scoring 227 runs at 20.64 with an astounding strike rate of over 133.

Throughout the season, he opened with two fifties. In his first IPL season, Salt has adapted to the league like a fish to water, despite Narine being the third-highest run-scorer this year.

With 8 victories and 16 points in the points the table-toppers KKR will next face the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Only three league games are remaining for the two-time winners -against Mumbai Indians on May 11, the Gujarat Titans on May 13, and the Rajasthan Royals on May 19.

