IPL 2024: KKR opener Phil Salt refines his shots ahead of DC clash

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 : Star England batter Phil Salt struck the ball cleanly and refined his shots in the practice session as Kolkata Knight Riders gear up ahead of the Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

KKR will lock horns with DC at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The Kolkata-based franchise took to X and shared a video of Salt practising in the nets with a caption: "He who can turn the match around".

The clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been rescheduled for April 16 at the Eden Gardens.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the rescheduling of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches," IPL said in a statement.

The fixture between KKR and RR, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17 will now be played a day prior on April 16.

Kolkata are presently placed second in the IPL 2024 points table after winning both of their initial games in the competition. They annihilated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home before continuing their winning record against arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In-form RR are currently leading the points table. The Royals have won their first three matches. They thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at home.

KKR squad for IPL 2024: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

