IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav misses out due to injury as LSG win toss, opt to field against KKR

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

KKR are just one win away from overthrowing the Rajasthan Royals as the table-toppers. While LSG, who returned to winning ways with a victory in the previous match, will look to claim two points and take a step closer to the Top-2 spots.

LSG captain KL Rahul said after winning the toss, "We will bowl first. I'm not a best reader of a wicket, we just like chasing. The good thing is we have been able to adapt really well and quickly to the conditions, there have been quite a few briliiiant individual performances as well. There's been a lot of talk about strike-rate, and T20 cricket has changed a lot in the last couple of years. He was injured in the last game, Yash Thakur comes in for Mayank Yadav.."

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled as well. Defending that total with five bowlers in the last game gives us a lot of confidence. There's a lot of self-belief in the team. We are going with the same team. Hopefully we continue with the same form. He has been optimistic from game one and just that he wasn't able to execute. He got tremendous and charater and happy for the way he executed. It's important to stay in the present."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora.

