IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians coaching staff reveal unknown facts about players' personalities

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 : Mumbai Indians (MI) coaching staff "spilled the tea" on their players and revealed some unknown sides to their personalities.

In a video posted by MI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, head coach Mark Boucher, batting coach Kieron Pollarad and fielding coach James Pemment spoke on what personality traits belonged to which player from the squad.

"Coaches spill the tea on our players and you don't want to miss this! #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians," MI said in a post on X.

Pollard was asked who is the player who often loses his glasses and keys and gets panicked. The batting coach replied, "Tim David, absent-minded."

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1781963665463521601

Head coach Boucher revealed that star batter Rohit Sharma is someone who often gives awkward hugs and handshakes to others. "Rohit does not usually hug people a lot," he added.

On the player who does the most pocket dialling through his phone, fielding coach Pemment said that Ishan Kishan is someone who has always got his phone on him.

On someone who always comes with "unexpectedly loud laughter", Boucher revealed that Ishan is guilty of this.

Pollard revealed that Suryakumar Yadav is someone who often makes autocorrect mistakes while texting on his phone.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. MI is at the sixth spot in the points table, with three fours and four losses. They won their previous game against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RR is at the top of the points table, with six wins and a loss, giving them 12 points. They won their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor