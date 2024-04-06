IPL 2024: Pacer T Natrajan reaches landmark of 50 wickets for Sunrisers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan reached the landmark of 50 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during his side's 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

T Natrajan has played 43 matches for the Hyderabad-based franchise where he picked up 50 wickets at an economy rate of 8.75.

The 33-year-old seamer achieved the feat after he dismissed CSK's Daryl Mitchell for 13 runs in the 20th over of the IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad. Against CSK, Natarajan picked up one wicket and gifted 39 runs during his four-over spell.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with fours boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run-rate.

