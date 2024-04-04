Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel hailed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and said that the youngster 'batted well' against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Kolkata-based franchise clinched a massive 106-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. In the match, Raghuvanshi scored 54 runs from 27 balls at a strike rate of 200. He smashed 5 fours and 3 overhead boundaries.

While speaking to JioCinema, Patel said that the 18-year-old played "excellent" shots against the Delhi-based franchise.

The former cricketer lauded the KKR batter for the way he faced fast bowlers like Anrich Nortje and said that Raghuvanshi batted with 'confidence'.

"He batted really well. The shots we saw from a young player like him were excellent. When you're playing on a stage like the IPL for the first time and are facing a bowler like Anrich Nortje, whose average speed is 140-145 km/h, and your first ball is a four off a hook shot, it's really exciting. The second ball was also hit for a four. One thing I saw in his batting was confidence. He's 18 years old and must be thinking that this is some sort of a dream," Patel told JioCinema.

Summarizing the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

