IPL 2024: PBKS duo Harshal, Chahar produce sublime spells to restrict CSK at 167/9

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) duo Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar took a three-wicket haul each to restrict Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at 167/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Their decision did go in their favour as they picked up quick wickets in the first inning and put pressure on the CSK.

Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) opened for the visitors but failed to make a promising partnership. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh made the first breakthrough of the match after he removed Rahane from the crease in the second over.

Following the first dismissal, Daryl Mitchell (30) and Gaikwad made a 57-run partnership to add some runs to the scoreboard. However, Rahul Chahar came to the rescue and dismissed Gaikwad in the eighth over. The CSK skipper hammered 4 fours and 1 overhead boundary.

After the removal of Gaikwad, CSK failed to make a partnership. In the eighth over, Chahar removed Dube for a golden duck. In the next over, Harshal Patel picked up Mitchell's wicket. The Kiwi cricketer slammed 2 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease at a strike rate of 157.89.

When PBKS bowlers were dominating over the CSK, Ravindra Jadeja (43) and Moeen Ali (17) played a crucial partnership of 26 runs and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark. But Sam Curran dismissed Ali in the 13th over.

Rahul Chahar bagged his third wicket after he removed Mitchell Santner (11) in the 16th over. The Kiwi player displayed a disappointing performance in the game and could slam just 1 boundary.

In the 19th over, Harshal Patel shone and bagged two wickets and removed Shardul Thakur (17) and MS Dhoni for a golden duck.

Jadeja was the only standout batter for CSK, as he scored 43 runs. He hammered 3 fours and 2 sixes till Arshdeep Singh removed him in the last over of the first inning.

In the end, Tushar Deshpande (0*) and Richard Gleeson (2*) took CSK to 167/9.

Chahar and Patel led the Punjab bowling attack as both of them bagged three wickets in their respective spells. Apart from that Arshdeep took two wickets and Curran picked one.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 167/9 (Ravindra Jadeja 43, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Daryl Mitchell 30; Rahul Chahar 3/23) vs Punjab Kings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor