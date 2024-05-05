IPL 2024: PBKS win toss, elect to bowl first against CSK

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

"We're going to bowl. Day game, try and see how it plays and chase it down. We've got the same team. We've had two really good wins with the same team. Conditions should be fairly even throughout, it's about batting, bowling and fielding well," Curran said after winning the toss.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that they have stuck to the process and try to do little things right.

"We've just stuck to our process and doing little things right. We don't look at the track record of the opposition, we focus on ourselves and see what we can do right. This season there have been a lot of injuries, flus and forced changes so we've had to tinker with our team. I'd say losing 10 tosses but winning 5 games is a positive. Santner comes in place of Fizz," Gaikwad said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

