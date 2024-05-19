IPL 2024: PBKS win toss, opt to bat against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : Punjab Kings captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second last game of the group stage in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Sunday here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH will be eager to end the day on the second spot with a victory. They would need a bit of assistance from the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game as well. SRH needs KKR to beat Rajasthan Royals to ensure that they end the group stage in the second spot.

PBKS, on the other hand, have had their moments of brilliance but they have also struggled to pull off results in their favor as well. They will look to end the season on a positive note, with Jitesh Sharma leading the side.

After winning the toss, PBKS captain Jitesh Sharma said, "We would like to bat. I think the wicket is looking good, we want to score big and put SRH under pressure. Proud and grateful to captain my side today. We have few options because all the overseas have gone. Only Rilee Rossouw is gonna play. We have exciting talent waiting for their opportunity and they are gonna give their best today. Nothing to lose today, we are here to play some good cricket."

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said during the time of the toss, "The fans have been awesome this season here. We are pretty well set-up for both (bat first or ball first). I'm a terrible reader of wickets, looks like a nice wicket. Looks dry and firm. Only one change for us. Rahul Tripathi comes in for a bowler."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor