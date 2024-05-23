IPL 2024 Playoffs: Virat Kohli's Disheartened Gesture of Knocking Over Bails Revives Painful Memories of World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batting maestro Virat Kohli displayed deep distress as the team exited IPL 2024 following their defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A widely circulated image captured Kohli's emotional reaction, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of the 2023 World Cup final, evoking strong emotions within the cricketing world.

Despite entering the World Cup 2023 final as clear favorites, India faced an unexpected defeat as Australia demonstrated exceptional clutch performance to secure their sixth World Cup title, extending their record.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Kohli, who incidentally emerged as the tournament's top run-scorer with 765 runs in 11 matches, was observed walking up to the stumps and knocking over the bails in frustration. This poignant gesture repeated itself at the same venue during another disappointing outcome, marking yet another shattered dream.With the mega auction coming up later this year before IPL 2025, there is no doubt that Kohli will be RCB’s no.1 retention.