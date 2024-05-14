IPL 2024 Playoffs: What Happens if Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Is Called Off Due to Rain?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has found its form in the latter stages of IPL 2024. They've won five consecutive games and currently sit in fifth place in the points table. However, their playoff chances are slim. RCB will face Chennai Super Kings in its final league match on Saturday, May 18, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A win could secure a playoff berth, but rain could dampen their hopes.

Rain likely to interrupt RCB Vs CSK match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/nF1bJrBs5y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 14, 2024

Chinnaswamy Stadium could see rain on Saturday

The weather forecast for Saturday's match shows a 45% chance of rain in the morning and a 42% chance in the evening. If the game washes out, both teams will get one point each. This would leave Chennai with 15 points and end RCB's playoff hopes.

Tight Race for Remaining Playoff Spots

The final stretch of the IPL 2024 league stage is a tight battle for the remaining playoff spots. Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans have been eliminated, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have secured their berths. Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Delhi are all vying for the remaining two positions. Delhi faces the most challenging path, while Lucknow needs significant wins in their remaining matches. Chennai and Hyderabad require one win each, while Bengaluru must defeat Chennai.

IPL 2024 Points Table:

Position Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals 12 8 3 0 16 +0.349 3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 +0.528 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 +0.406 5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 +0.387 6. Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.482 7. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 8. Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063 9. Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271 10. Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 8

(Q) = Qualified for playoffs, (E) = Eliminated from playoffs