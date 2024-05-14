IPL 2024 Playoffs: What Happens if Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Is Called Off Due to Rain?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has found its form in the latter stages of IPL 2024. They've won five consecutive games and currently sit in fifth place in the points table. However, their playoff chances are slim. RCB will face Chennai Super Kings in its final league match on Saturday, May 18, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A win could secure a playoff berth, but rain could dampen their hopes.
Chinnaswamy Stadium could see rain on Saturday
The weather forecast for Saturday's match shows a 45% chance of rain in the morning and a 42% chance in the evening. If the game washes out, both teams will get one point each. This would leave Chennai with 15 points and end RCB's playoff hopes.
Read Also | IPL 2024: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Hosts Captain KL Rahul for Dinner After Rift Rumors, Pic Goes Viral
Tight Race for Remaining Playoff Spots
The final stretch of the IPL 2024 league stage is a tight battle for the remaining playoff spots. Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans have been eliminated, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have secured their berths. Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Delhi are all vying for the remaining two positions. Delhi faces the most challenging path, while Lucknow needs significant wins in their remaining matches. Chennai and Hyderabad require one win each, while Bengaluru must defeat Chennai.
IPL 2024 Points Table:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|3
|0
|16
|+0.349
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|+0.387
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8.
|Gujarat Titans (E)
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|
(Q) = Qualified for playoffs, (E) = Eliminated from playoffs