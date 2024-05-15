New Delhi [India], May 15 : Following his side's 19-run win against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that LSG's left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran gave them a hard time.

A fine bowling spell by Ishant Sharma and an incredible death overs display by Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers neutralised a brilliant fightback by Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, leading the Capitals to a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. LSG is at seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of these teams are dependent on other remaining fixtures.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Pant said, "Pooran was giving us a hard time, with the kind of calibre he has. But we had certain plans."

On his team's up-and-down season and his return to the game following a car accident in December 2022, Pant said, "We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs. But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things that you cannot. Personally, it was fantastic to come back on the field. The kind of support I got from the whole of India was heartening to see. It was a long time to wait."

Pant was great for the Capitals in the tournament, scoring 446 runs at an average of 40.54 in 13 innings and a strike rate of 155.40. He also scored three fifties, with the best score of 88*. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer this season. He has also done really well as a wicketkeeper, taking some stunning catches and carrying out great stumping.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by LSG, Delhi Capitals reached a total of 208/4 in their 20 overs, with fine fifties coming from Stubbs (57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Abhishek Porel (58* in 33 balls, with five fours and four sixes).

Naveen-ul-Haq (2/51) was the top bowler for LSG.

In the run-chase, LSG was reduced to 44/4. However, half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (61 in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Arshad Khan (58* in 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes) kept LSG alive till the end. However, the fine death overs display from DC reduced LSG to 189/9 in their 20 overs.

Ishant Sharma (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for DC and secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

