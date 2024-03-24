IPL 2024: Punjab Kings aim to continue winning start against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 : The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season could not have started better for the Punjab Kings as they clinched a thrilling 4-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur.

Now, Punjab are gearing up for the next challenge against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home.

In Punjab's previous match against the Delhi Capitals, Arshdeep Singh performed admirably, taking two wickets, while Harpreet Brar also contributed effectively. We managed to restrict the Capitals to a total of 174 runs. With the bat, Sam Curran's remarkable innings of 63 runs off 47 balls, supported by Liam Livingstone, guided us to victory, marking a strong start to the tournament. Now, Punjab's aim is to maintain a winning streak and secure another victory.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2024 campaign with a defeat against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings. Despite a challenging start, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat's performances in rescuing their team from a precarious position of 78 for 5 to 173 for 6 would have provided some encouragement.

However, their bowling fell short as they struggled with length, allowing the CSK batters to capitalize and secure a 6-wicket victory. Nonetheless, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain a formidable opponent, and we anticipate a tough challenge.

Looking at the head-to-head record, we have faced off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 31 matches, securing victory in 17 of them.

Although they emerged victorious in 2023, we are confident in Punjab's ability to reverse the outcome this year and come out on top. It's shaping up to be an exciting contest, and we are prepared to give it our all.

