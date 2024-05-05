IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167/9 in Dharamsala

Punjab's bowlers, Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar, shone with three-wicket hauls each, limiting CSK to 167/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Choosing to bat first, CSK stumbled early but found stability through Ravindra Jadeja's brisk 43 off 26 deliveries and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 32 off 21 balls.

Daryl Mitchell's contribution of 30 runs off 19 balls further bolstered their total. In response, PBKS' stand-in captain, Sam Curran, won the toss and elected to field. Alongside Chahar and Patel, Arshdeep Singh also impressed, claiming two wickets apiece for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings are desperate to arrest the slide in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Sunday. The defending champions were outplayed by Punjab Kings at Chepauk. Three days after the seven-wicket trounce at the hands of PBKS, the Super Kings are tasked to thwart Punjab's bid to record a famous double over the five-time winners at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

CSK have arrived in Dharamsala for matchday 53 of the IPL 2024 after losing two of their home games in the last three outings. The MS Dhoni-starrer side is placed fifth in the IPL 2024 standings. CSK are two points behind fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 points table.