IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bowl against RCB

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

RR heads into the game on the back of a victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) while RCB suffered a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in its previous match.

With one victory in four matches, RCB are currently in the 8th position in the 10-team table which fairly indicates their troubles while Rajasthan's all-win record so far placed them on the second spot with six points.

Speaking at the toss, Sanju Samson said, "We would like to bowl first on this wicket. Something to do with the opposition, it's a fresh wicket, expecting some help for the seamers and expecting some dew as well. It's a long season, people are taking responsibility and finishing games. We are going in with the same team."

Faf du Plessis said, "We were thinking of the same, it looks a good wicket, think it will remain the same in both the innings. We have one change in our batting line-up. For me, it's just a case of trusting our guys. We have been inconsistent, we get an opportunity to do things better. We are trying to find the roles for the players, we are looking for that. That hasn't worked as yet. We haven't delivered. Not many people know him, he has a serious amount of skill and batting power, and looks like a nice and calm guy."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dube and Abid Mushtaq.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Swapnil Singh.

