IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding performance restricts KKR to 137/9 in 20 overs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding spell of 3/18 restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 137/9 in 20 overs on Monday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

KKR didn't have the start that they wanted as they lost the wicket of opener Phil Salt on the first ball of the innings.

After Salt's wicket, Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi guided the Knight Riders to the 50-run mark in the fifth over.

The Kolkata-based franchise lost both batters in the seventh over which was bowled by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. First, the spinner dismissed Raghuvanshi at 24 runs which was laced with three fours and a six and then dismissed Narine who scored 27 runs with the help of three boundaries and two maximums.

After two back-to-back wickets in Jadeja's over, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer were on the crease. Both batters were able to put on just four runs before Venkatesh was sent back to the pavillion after scoring just three runs on the bowling of Jadeja in the ninth over when the team score was 64 runs.

After Venktesh's wicket, Ramandeep Singh came out to support his skipper Shreyas. Both of them were able to add just 21 runs to the total before Ramandeep was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just 13 runs in his innings in the 12th over.

Rinku Singh came to bat next in the middle. The Shreyas Iyer-led side completed 100 runs in the 16 over.

Rinku along with Shreyas built a partnership of 27 runs before Rinku was dismissed after scoring just nine runs.

Andre Russell came to bat next in the middle. The right-hand batter along with Shreyas was able to build a partnership of 15 runs before he was dismissed after scoring 10 runs on the bowling of Tushar Deshpande in the 19th over when the team score was 127.

In the 20th over, Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets in his last over of the spell and finished the innings with the figures of 4-0-22-2. He took the wickets of Shreyas and Mitchell Starc.

Other than Mustafizur, three wickets each were snapped by Jadeja and Deshpande in their spells of four overs where they conceded 18 and 33 runs respectively. One wicket was grabbed by Maheesh Theekshana in his four overs where he conceded 28 runs.

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders 137/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sunil Narine 27) vs Chennai Super Kings.

