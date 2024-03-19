IPL 2024: RCB Renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has officially changed its name to 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' as they gear up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The announcement took place during the RCB Unbox event at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the franchise also unveiled its new logo.

The event was attended by key figures including skipper Faf Du Plessis, star batter Virat Kohli, and women's team captain Smriti Mandhana, who led RCB to victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, marking a historic moment as the franchise claimed their first-ever trophy.

In a social media post, RCB expressed their pride in embracing Bengaluru's heritage, stating, "The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our... PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, RCB!"

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ.



PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#RCBUnboxpic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

Earlier, the RCB men's team also honoured the WPL 2024 champions led by Smriti Mandhana, giving them a guard of honour in recognition of their remarkable achievements. The women's team, accompanied by Smriti Mandhana holding the trophy, received applause and cheers from the men's team stars and the enthusiastic crowd.

Guard of honour for the Girls, the WPL CHAMPIONS ❤️#RCBUnboxpic.twitter.com/CkY9mZVndS — RCB Xtra. (@Rcb_Xtra) March 19, 2024

Looking ahead to the IPL 2024 season, RCB's men's team, led by Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli, aims to replicate the success of the women's team. With a balanced squad comprising talent, youth, and experience, RCB is set for an exciting campaign.

The stage is set for the season opener where RCB will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL schedule for the first leg has been announced, with RCB set to host three home matches initially. Following an away game, they will welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to their home ground.

Here's a look at the schedule for RCB's first four matches in IPL 2024:

Date Time (IST) Match Venue March 22, 2024 07:30 PM CSK v RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai March 25, 2024 07:30 PM RCB v SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 29, 2024 07:30 PM RCB v KKR M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 02, 2024 07:30 PM RCB v LSG M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB IPL 2024 Squad: