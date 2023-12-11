IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to lead Delhi Capitals in upcoming season: Report

New Delhi, Dec 11 India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to return to action and will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, says a report.

The Delhi Capitals management officials have stated that Pant, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.

His active participation in IPL games will be contingent upon the clearance from the NCA managers.

"If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a franchise official stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

According to team officials, Pant would concentrate on batting and fielding and will only take on wicket-keeping responsibilities if authorised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This refutes earlier reports that the franchise might just use the 26-year-old as an Impact Player.

Earlier, Pant's return was confirmed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is DC's team director. "He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season,".

The Delhi Capitals, who placed ninth in the IPL points table in IPL 2023, faced the brunt of Pant's absence. To turn around their fortunes in the upcoming season, the Capitals are now depending on their inspirational leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor