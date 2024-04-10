IPL 2024: Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson's Stellar Performances Drive RR to 196/3 Against GT

Riyan Parag's knock of 76 runs and a captain's knock of 68 not out from Sanju Samson propelled Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 196/3 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan lost opener Jos Buttler for a meagre 8 runs. However, a crucial partnership between Parag and Samson (76 runs off 43 balls) stabilized the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a handy 24 at the top, while Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 13 ensured a strong finish.

For Gujarat Titans, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma managed to pick up a wicket each, but were unable to contain the Rajasthan batsmen for long stretches.

Gujarat will now need 197 runs to win the match.