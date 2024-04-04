IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to Leave Mumbai Indians, Former Skipper To Enter Mega Auction Next Year: Reports

Rohit Sharma is likely to quit Mumbai Indians after the ongoing IPL 2024 season as he is extremely unhappy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy. According to a report from News24, there are indications that Rohit Sharma may part ways with the Mumbai Indians after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season due to his dissatisfaction with Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

Allegedly, Rohit and Pandya have frequently clashed over their divergent views, with Rohit engaging in heated discussions with Pandya regarding some of his contentious decisions during matches. Moreover, the inside source claims Rohit Sharma is unable to adjust to Hardik Pandya's style of leadership, and due to the hostile dressing room environment created in the aftermath of their heated discussions, Rohit has decided to leave the franchise for good.That being said, while the report is purely speculative.

Pandya, who replaced Rohit as the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the lead-up to the tournament, has already been subjected to crowd's anger over the franchise's decision regarding leadership during the team's 3 games played so far. He was booed relentlessly in Ahmedabad, a little louder in Hyderabad and shown no sympathy whatsoever at the Wankhede

The five-time champions MI suffered their third defeat of the season as Rajasthan Royals romped home for a third win on the trot. After Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Trent Boult (3/22) combined to suffocate Mumbai Indians with the bat, restricting them to 125/9, Riyan Parag (54 not out) churned out yet another top-drawer knock to take Rajasthan Royals towards a comfortable victory.