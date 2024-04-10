IPL 2024: RR openers Buttler-Jaiswal continue poor run in tournament, Rashid once again dismisses English star

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their woeful run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with the former once again throwing his wicket to spin sensation Rashid Khan.

Though Rajasthan posted yet another competitive total at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, it once again missed a lengthy and fiery partnership from its openers.

Buttler was dismissed by Rashid for 10-ball eight runs. His knock did not include any boundaries and he was caught by Rahul Tewatia. With this, Buttler not only continued his inconsistent IPL form, but also continued being Rashid's 'bunny'.

In the IPL, Buttler has faced 50 balls delivered by Rashid. The batter has not been able to find a boundary against the ace spinner, scoring 30 runs against him. His batting average against Rashid is 7.5 and his strike rate is 60.

In all of T20s, Butler has played 75 balls against Rashid, scoring 50 runs at an average of 12.50, with a poor strike rate of 66.66. He has managed to hit just one four against Rashid and has been dismissed four times by the Afghanistan star. Buttler has played 29 dot balls against Rashid.

In five matches during IPL 2024, Buttler has scored 143 runs at an average of 35.75, with a strike rate of over 131, with a knock of 100* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being his best score.

His opening partner Jaiswal has looked off-colour, not being able to survive outside the first six overs of the powerplay. He scored 24 off 19 balls in the match against GT, with five fours. His scores in the IPL are: 24, 5, 10, 0, 24, a total of 63 runs in five innings at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of over 136.

Both openers have failed to put on a big partnership this year, amassing a total of 64 runs together across five innings. Their highest opening stand of 32 runs occurred during this game against GT.

GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs. GT need 197 runs to win.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor