IPL 2024: RR spinner Chahal feels Kohli's dismissal will put RCB under pressure in upcoming clash

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : Ahead of his side's upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that star batter Virat Kohli's dismissal will put the Bengaluru-based franchise under pressure.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chahal said that the Rajasthan-based franchise will be looking forward to dismissing Kohli as early as possible.

"In the match, RCB will be under pressure if we can get the greatest ever Virat Kohli out early," Chahal said.

He added that "big players" like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma attract fans from all the stadiums and just from their home ground.

"Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, they are big players and they attract support from all stadiums. The fans buy their own tickets, we don't give them," he added.

The Royals are in red-hot form as they are unbeaten in the tournament and are coming into this tournament after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 wickets. They currently stand in second place on the table with six points.

On the other hand, Bengaluru failed to maintain their consistency in the 17th season of the tournament. They are coming into this match after conceding a 28-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Kohli's side stand in eighth place in the standings with just two points.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (C & Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat (Wk), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.

