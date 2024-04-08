IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Unbeaten KKR; Shardul Thakur Back in CSK XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. CSK and KKR are locking horns with each other in the 22nd encounter of the IPL 2024 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
After suffering two consecutive defeats on the road, the hosts aim to get back on track. Meanwhile, KKR enters the match in a confident mood, having won all three of their previous games convincingly.
Match details:
- Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 7:30 PM IST
- Live Broadcast and Streaming: Star Sports Channels, JioCinema App and Website
CSK vs. KKR Head-to-Head Record:
- Matches played: 29
- Chennai Super Kings won: 18
- Kolkata Knight Riders won: 10
- No result: 1
Playing XIs:
- Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy