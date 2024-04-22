IPL 2024: Sam Curran fined 50 per cent of match fees for breaching Code of Conduct

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 22 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran has been handed a hefty 50 per cent of his match fees fine for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct.

Curran was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8, during PBKS' flop performance against Gujarat Titans, which handed Punjab a 3 wickets defeat.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings captain, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Indian Premier League 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 21."

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

Talking about the match, Sai Kishore's four-wicket haul and yet another clutch finish by Rahul Tewatia were the highlights as GT beat PBKS by three wickets at Mullanpur Stadium.

After Sunday's match, PBKS remained second last in the points table with just 4 and 2 points after playing eight matches.

