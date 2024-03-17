IPL 2024: Santner, Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra join CSK camp ahead of upcoming season

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 : Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the New Zealand cricketers Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra joined the five-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of the Kiwi trio joining the squad.

https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1769074919839838267?s=20

Santner made his debut in the 2019 season, and following that the bowling allrounder picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.88. Meanwhile, he scored 56 runs while batting in 8 innings.

Mitchell made his IPL debut for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the 2022 season, following that he could play only 2 matches, in which he scored 33 runs. In the 2023 season, the 32-year-old failed to take part in the tournament after suffering an injury.

On the other hand, in the 2024 season, Ravindra will make his debut in the T20 tournament.

CSK's preparatory camp began on March 2, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki joining the camp at Chepauk.

CSK suffered an injury blow before the beginning of the season as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to miss at least the first half of the tournament after undergoing thumb surgery. Conways sustained a blow on his finger during New Zealand's third T20I against Australia.

CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game of the IPL 2024, at Chepauk, on March 22.

CSK IPL Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor