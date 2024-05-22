IPL 2024: Security Threat to Virat Kohli, RCB Cancel Practice Session and Press Conference in Ahmedabad; 4 Arrested on Terror Suspicion

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) canceled their practice session and press conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024 Eliminator today, allegedly due to a security threat to former RCB captain and star player Virat Kohli.

Four people has been arrested by the Gujarat Police from Ahmedabad airport on Monday night on suspicion of terror activities. RCB was scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to prepare for the quarterfinal match, but the team decided to postpone without providing an official reason.

RCB is set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the knockout match of the IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 on May 24 in Chennai for a chance to play in the final of IPL 2024 on May 26 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Gujarat College ground was chosen as a practice session for the team after the Narendra Modi Stadium was not available due to the IPL Qualifier 1 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat police said that the primary reason behind RCB canceling their practice session and both sides not holding a press conference was the security threat to Virat Kohli, reported Anandabazar Patrika website.