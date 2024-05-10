IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan's brutal-bashing propel GT to 231/3 against CSK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 10 : Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's brutal-bashing and 210-run partnership powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to 231/3 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Ahmedabad witnessed the absolute carnage from captain Gill and Sudharsan, who slammed 103 and 104 respectively while stitching a 210-run partnership stand. For CSK, Tushar Deshpande was the only bowler who went back with two wickets.

Put to bat first, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan got off to a slow start however the duo shifted gears and slammed CSK bowlers for boundaries.

The CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad then introduced spin in the attack however the GT opener had a cracking answer to it as the Sudharsan slammed two big sixes off to Ravindra Jadeja.

In the 10th over, the opener brought up a 100-run partnership stand-up. Gill also brought up his fifty with a maximum just like Sudharsan did and the duo smacked 6,4,6,6 in Simarjeet Singh's over.

The duo kept the carnage going while slamming the CSK bowlers all around the ground. Slamming a boundary past square leg, Gill brought up his maiden century in this season and his fourth in the IPL, followed by a customary jump and roar celebration.

Tushar Deshpande then gave GT two blows as he removed Sudharsan for 103 and Gill for 104 in the 18th over.

In the last over, GT only managed to gather just 12 runs to take their total to 231/3 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 231/3 (Sai Sudharsan 103, Shubman Gill 104; Tushar Deshpande 2-33) vs Chennai Super Kings.

