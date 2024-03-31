IPL 2024: SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

GT are currently locking horns with SRH in the 12th fixture of the IPL. The hosts, GT enter this game after losing the last encounter against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kngs (CSK) by 63 runs. On the other hand, the visitors, SRH are coming after winning the game against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs.

"We are gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. Don't know about that, but good wonderful memories back here and it's a packed stadium as well. We scored the highest score ever, we are very capable of that but it's not going to happen always. If we have a good crack, we might get close to it again sometime. Same team for us," Cummins said after winning the toss.

GT skipper Shubman Gill said that if he had won the toss, he would have elected to bowl first.

"We would have bowled first, looks like a good wicket. Definitely have a lot of good memories to look back here and would like to make good memories going forward. The support that I get from Ashu Paa and the management is great. We have got two changes - Noor Ahmad comes in for Mitch (Spencer Johnson) and Darshan Nalkande comes in for Sai Kishore," Gill said at the time of the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande.

