IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

RR under the leadership of Sanju Samson have been near flawless throughout the season. Royals have endured just one defeat in nine matches and sit comfortably at the top of the table. While SRH have enjoyed success in the first half of the season but two consecutive defeats have acted as a hurdle in their progress in the points table.

After winning to toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "We are gonna have a bat. The games we have won, we batted first. That's probably our strength. Looks like a good wicket."

RR captain Sanju Samson said during the time of the toss, "We also wanted to bat looking at the conditions. It does suit the team, we have done both well this season. The momentum is the key in this tournament. Lot of things have been working well. To recognise what is working well, we just want to stick with that."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian.

