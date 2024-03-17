IPL 2024: Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad squad ahead of upcoming season

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 : Star Australia batter Travis Head on Sunday joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) training camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Kolkata-based franchise shared a small clip of the 30-year-old joining the team.

In today's 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝line 👉 Hyderabad comes to a standstill for the #FlameComing of a cricketing TraWHIZZ 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/WK6GCUOfKH— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 17, 2024

After joining the team, Head said that he is looking forward to the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The left-handed batter hoped that he could score "some" runs for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the upcoming season.

"I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs. I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone. We will try to win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we will have a successful season. Can't wait to play in front of the crowd," Head said.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝ing into the new season with new goals and ambitions 🫡🧡 pic.twitter.com/NxGGDklLnU— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 17, 2024

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, SRH parted ways with West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara and brought in former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as the team's head coach for the forthcoming season. Recently, they replaced Aiden Markram and handed over the captaincy to Pat Cummins for the upcoming season.

The SRH franchise has won only one title in IPL so far and that was in 2016 under the leadership of star Australia opener David Warner. After that, they reached the finals of the 2018 edition under the leadership of star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson where they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Hyderabad side released players like Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hossein, and Samarth Vyas before the IPL 2024 auction and traded Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and took Shahbaz Ahmed from them. In the IPL 2024 auction, SRH bought Cummins for Rs. 20.50 Cr., and Travis Head for Rs. 6.8 Cr., Jaydev Unadkat for Rs. 1.6 Cr., Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 Cr., Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for Rs. 20 Lakhs.

