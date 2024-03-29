IPL 2024 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List After RCB vs KKR Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday. Following the match, the IPL 2024 Points Table has seen significant shifts.
Chennai Super Kings lead the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders securing the second position after their victory against RCB. Rajasthan Royals have dropped to third place, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4th. Punjab Kings hold the 5th spot, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans trailing behind. The remaining teams are yet to secure a win.
Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after RCB vs KKR match:
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|FOR
|AGAINST
|PTS
|RECENT FORM
|1
|CSK
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.979
|382/38.4
|316/40.0
|4
|WW
|2
|KKR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.047
|394/36.5
|386/40.0
|4
|WW
|3
|RR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.800
|378/40.0
|346/40.0
|4
|WW
|4
|SRH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.675
|481/40.0
|454/40.0
|2
|WL
|5
|PBKS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.025
|353/39.2
|352/39.2
|2
|LW
|6
|RCB
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.711
|533/59.2
|538/55.3
|2
|LWL
|7
|GT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.425
|311/40.0
|368/40.0
|2
|LW
|8
|DC
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.528
|347/40.0
|362/39.2
|0
|LL
|9
|MI
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.925
|408/40.0
|445/40.0
|0
|LL
|10
|LSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
|173/20.0
|193/20.0
|0
|L
Read Also | Jasprit Bumrah & Rohit Sharma to Swap Teams Next Season? R Ashwin's Vlog Reveals Big Secret
IPL 2024 Orange Cap after RCB vs KKR match:
Virat Kohli clinched the orange cap in IPL 2024 after his unbeaten 83 runs in the RCB vs KKR game. Heinrich Klaasen secured the second spot, followed by Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma.
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|3
|3
|1
|181
|83*
|90.50
|128
|141.40
|0
|2
|15
|7
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|2
|2
|1
|143
|80*
|143.00
|63
|226.98
|0
|2
|4
|15
|3
|Riyan Parag
|2
|2
|1
|127
|84*
|127.00
|74
|171.62
|0
|1
|8
|9
|4
|Sanju Samson
|2
|2
|1
|97
|82*
|97.00
|66
|146.96
|0
|1
|6
|6
|5
|Abhishek Sharma
|2
|2
|0
|95
|63
|47.50
|42
|226.19
|0
|1
|7
|9
IPL 2024 Purple cap after RCB vs KKR match:
Mustafizur Rahman leads the purple cap race in IPL 2024. Following their standout performances in RCB vs KKR, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell secured the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Harpreet Brar and Jasprit Bumrah share three wickets and hold the 4th and 5th positions respectively.
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2
|2
|8.0
|59
|6
|29/4
|9.83
|7.37
|8.00
|1
|0
|2
|Harshit Rana
|2
|2
|8.0
|72
|5
|33/3
|14.40
|9.00
|9.60
|0
|0
|3
|Andre Russell
|2
|2
|6.0
|54
|4
|25/2
|13.50
|9.00
|9.00
|0
|0
|4
|Harpreet Brar
|2
|2
|7.0
|27
|3
|13/2
|9.00
|3.85
|14.00
|0
|0
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|2
|8.0
|50
|3
|14/3
|16.66
|6.25
|16.00
|0
|0
RCB vs KKR match highlights:
The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.
Opting to bat first, RCB posted a competitive 182 runs on the board, thanks largely to an unbeaten 83 from Virat Kohli (59 balls). Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) provided valuable support in the middle overs. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers, claiming 2-29.
KKR chased down the target with ease, riding on a blistering opening partnership of 86 between Sunil Narine (47) and Phil Salt (30). Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shreyas Iyer (39 not out) ensured a comfortable victory with 3.1 overs to spare. This win marked KKR's second consecutive victory in the tournament.