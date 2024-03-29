IPL 2024 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List After RCB vs KKR Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday. Following the match, the IPL 2024 Points Table has seen significant shifts.

Chennai Super Kings lead the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders securing the second position after their victory against RCB. Rajasthan Royals have dropped to third place, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4th. Punjab Kings hold the 5th spot, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans trailing behind. The remaining teams are yet to secure a win.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after RCB vs KKR match:

POS TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 CSK 2 2 0 0 1.979 382/38.4 316/40.0 4 WW 2 KKR 2 2 0 0 1.047 394/36.5 386/40.0 4 WW 3 RR 2 2 0 0 0.800 378/40.0 346/40.0 4 WW 4 SRH 2 1 1 0 0.675 481/40.0 454/40.0 2 WL 5 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0.025 353/39.2 352/39.2 2 LW 6 RCB 3 1 2 0 -0.711 533/59.2 538/55.3 2 LWL 7 GT 2 1 1 0 -1.425 311/40.0 368/40.0 2 LW 8 DC 2 0 2 0 -0.528 347/40.0 362/39.2 0 LL 9 MI 2 0 2 0 -0.925 408/40.0 445/40.0 0 LL 10 LSG 1 0 1 0 -1.000 173/20.0 193/20.0 0 L

Read Also | Jasprit Bumrah & Rohit Sharma to Swap Teams Next Season? R Ashwin's Vlog Reveals Big Secret

IPL 2024 Orange Cap after RCB vs KKR match:

Virat Kohli clinched the orange cap in IPL 2024 after his unbeaten 83 runs in the RCB vs KKR game. Heinrich Klaasen secured the second spot, followed by Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma.

POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 3 3 1 181 83* 90.50 128 141.40 0 2 15 7 2 Heinrich Klaasen 2 2 1 143 80* 143.00 63 226.98 0 2 4 15 3 Riyan Parag 2 2 1 127 84* 127.00 74 171.62 0 1 8 9 4 Sanju Samson 2 2 1 97 82* 97.00 66 146.96 0 1 6 6 5 Abhishek Sharma 2 2 0 95 63 47.50 42 226.19 0 1 7 9

IPL 2024 Purple cap after RCB vs KKR match:

Mustafizur Rahman leads the purple cap race in IPL 2024. Following their standout performances in RCB vs KKR, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell secured the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Harpreet Brar and Jasprit Bumrah share three wickets and hold the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 2 2 8.0 59 6 29/4 9.83 7.37 8.00 1 0 2 Harshit Rana 2 2 8.0 72 5 33/3 14.40 9.00 9.60 0 0 3 Andre Russell 2 2 6.0 54 4 25/2 13.50 9.00 9.00 0 0 4 Harpreet Brar 2 2 7.0 27 3 13/2 9.00 3.85 14.00 0 0 5 Jasprit Bumrah 2 2 8.0 50 3 14/3 16.66 6.25 16.00 0 0

RCB vs KKR match highlights:

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

Opting to bat first, RCB posted a competitive 182 runs on the board, thanks largely to an unbeaten 83 from Virat Kohli (59 balls). Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) provided valuable support in the middle overs. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers, claiming 2-29.

KKR chased down the target with ease, riding on a blistering opening partnership of 86 between Sunil Narine (47) and Phil Salt (30). Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shreyas Iyer (39 not out) ensured a comfortable victory with 3.1 overs to spare. This win marked KKR's second consecutive victory in the tournament.