IPL 2024 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List After RR vs DC Match

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a dominant performance against the Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28. RR defeated Rishabh Pant's team by 12 runs.

Following the RR vs DC match, Rajasthan Royals currently hold the second spot in the IPL Points Table 2024 with two consecutive wins. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals occupy the eighth position with two losses. The reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings, lead the IPL Points Table 2024.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after RR vs DC match:

Team Matches Wins Losses Tied NR Points NRR Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.979 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.675 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.2 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.18 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.425 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.528 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.925 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1

IPL 2024 Orange Cap after RR vs DC Match:

layer Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Heinrich Klaasen 2 2 143 143 226.98 4 15 Virat Kohli 2 2 98 49 142.03 11 3 Sanju Samson 2 2 97 97 146.97 6 6 Abhishek Sharma 2 2 95 47.5 226.19 7 9 Tilak Varma 2 2 89 44.5 167.92 3 7 Sam Curran 2 2 86 43 134.38 9 1 Shivam Dube 2 2 85 85 166.67 6 6 Riyan Parag 1 1 84 – 186.67 7 6 Rachin Ravindra 2 2 83 41.5 237.14 9 6 Sai Sudharsan 2 2 82 41 117.14 6 1

Note: This table displays the top scorers in the IPL 2024 season so far.

IPL 2024 Purple cap after RR vs DC Match:

Player Matches Overs Balls Wickets Average Runs Mustafizur Rahman 2 8 48 6 9.83 59 Harpreet Brar 2 7 42 3 9 27 Jasprit Bumrah 2 8 48 3 16.67 50 Kagiso Rabada 2 8 48 3 19.67 59 T Natarajan 1 4 24 3 10.67 32 Deepak Chahar 2 8 48 3 21.67 65 Harshit Rana 1 4 24 3 11 33 Pat Cummins 2 8 48 3 22.33 67 Mohit Sharma 2 8 48 3 22.67 68 Spencer Johnson 2 6 36 3 20 60

Note: This table shows the top wicket-takers in the IPL 2024 season up to Match 9.