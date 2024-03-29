IPL 2024 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List After RR vs DC Match

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a dominant performance ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 29, 2024 12:21 AM2024-03-29T00:21:25+5:302024-03-29T00:22:14+5:30

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a dominant performance against the Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28. RR defeated Rishabh Pant's team by 12 runs.

Following the RR vs DC match, Rajasthan Royals currently hold the second spot in the IPL Points Table 2024 with two consecutive wins. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals occupy the eighth position with two losses. The reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings, lead the IPL Points Table 2024.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after RR vs DC match:

TeamMatchesWinsLossesTiedNRPointsNRR
Chennai Super Kings220004+1.979
Rajasthan Royals220004+0.8
Sunrisers Hyderabad211002+0.675
Kolkata Knight Riders110002+0.2
Punjab Kings211002+0.025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru211002-0.18
Gujarat Titans211002-1.425
Delhi Capitals202000-0.528
Mumbai Indians202000-0.925
Lucknow Super Giants101000-1

 

IPL 2024 Orange Cap after RR vs DC Match:

layerMatchesInningsRunsAverageStrike Rate4s6s
Heinrich Klaasen22143143226.98415
Virat Kohli229849142.03113
Sanju Samson229797146.9766
Abhishek Sharma229547.5226.1979
Tilak Varma228944.5167.9237
Sam Curran228643134.3891
Shivam Dube228585166.6766
Riyan Parag1184186.6776
Rachin Ravindra228341.5237.1496
Sai Sudharsan228241117.1461

Note: This table displays the top scorers in the IPL 2024 season so far.

IPL 2024 Purple cap after RR vs DC Match: 

PlayerMatchesOversBallsWicketsAverageRuns
Mustafizur Rahman284869.8359
Harpreet Brar27423927
Jasprit Bumrah2848316.6750
Kagiso Rabada2848319.6759
T Natarajan1424310.6732
Deepak Chahar2848321.6765
Harshit Rana142431133
Pat Cummins2848322.3367
Mohit Sharma2848322.6768
Spencer Johnson263632060

Note: This table shows the top wicket-takers in the IPL 2024 season up to Match 9. 

