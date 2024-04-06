IPL 2024: Virat Kohli needs 110 runs to achieve massive batting milestone

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

During RCB's upcoming fixture, star batter Virat Kohli will have the opportunity to become the first player to score 8000+ runs for a single team in the T20 format. To achieve the landmark, the former RCB skipper needs to score 110 runs against the Rajasthan-based franchise on Saturday.

As of now, the 35-year-old has played 256 matches and 247 innings for RCB, where he scored 7890 runs at a strike rate of 131.23. He has 7 centuries and 54 fifties for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

In the ongoing season of the IPL 2024, Kohli is the highest run-getter of the tournament after scoring 203 runs at a strike rate of 140.97 from 4 matches.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru failed to maintain their consistency in the 17th season of the tournament. They are coming into this match after conceding a 28-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Kohli's side stands in eighth place in the standings with just two points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat (Wk), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.

