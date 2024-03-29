IPL 2024: Virat Kohli shatters IPL records with his effortless knock against KKR

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 : Stalwart batter Virat Kohli wrecked records during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clahs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium once again witnessed Kohli's remarkable art with the bat as he cruised to 83* in mere 59 deliveries which was glistened with four boundaries and four sixes.

His four sixes in the unbeaten knock saw him go past former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's tally of sixes in IPL.

The iconic RCB batter has 241 sixes under his belt and became the fourth highest batter to score most maximums in the history of the event. MS Dhoni slipped to the fifth spot with 239 sixes in his kitty.

As cricket fans relished Kohli's effortless batting display, Kohli has now the most sixes for RCB in the IPL history.

He surpassed RCB Hall of Fame star Chris Gayle's tally of 239 sixes. Another RCB Hall of Famer AB de Villiers is on the third spot with 238 sixes to his name.

Overall, with whooping 357 maximums, Gayle holds the record for scoring most number of sixes in the IPL. Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma holds the second spot with 261 sixes while, de Villiers is on the third spot with a tally of 251 in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put the hosts to bat.

Kohli completed his 50 in the 11th over as he took a single on the bowling of Varn Chakravarthy. In the same over the Bengaluru franchise crossed the 100-run mark as Maxwell smashed a boundary on the penultimate ball of the over.

His effortless knock made him the orange cap holder for the current season and propelled RCB to 182/6.

