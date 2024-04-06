IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's belligerent century propels RCB to 183/3 against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg century powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

The 'Pink City' Jaipur witnessed some cracking shots by the batting maestro, Kohli, who became the first-ever batter in the tournament's history to achieve 7,500 runs in the IPL. The batting maestro went after playing an excellent innings of unbeaten 113 off 72 while captain Faf du Plessis scored 44.

Put to bat first, Kohli started his innings with an aggressive approach as he smoked two boundaries off Nandre Burger in the second over.

Captain Faf du Plessis led his team from the front, smacking boundaries at regular intervals. In the 6th over of the game, the duo brought up their 50-run partnership stand. Faf du Plessis hammered Trent Boult in the 9th over for 15 runs with the help of two maximums.

With a cracking six, Kohli brought up his stunning half-century and his third of the season in the 11th over of the game. RCB openers also brought up their 100-run stand in the 12th over.

Yuzvendra Chahal finally provided his team with a breakthrough as he dismissed RCB captain Faf du Plessis who was caught at the end of the 14th over after scoring 44 in 33 balls. Chahal was deprived of du Plessis' wicket on the previous ball when Trent Boult dropped the catch near deep extra cover.

Glenn Maxwell's poor run with the bat continues as he was clean bowled by Nandre Burger in the 15th over.

In the 19th over of the game, Kohli with his dominant show brought up his first century in IPL 2024 off 67 balls and 8th in IPL overall, which was followed by his customary celebration.

In the last over Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking as he cracked three boundaries off Avesh Khan to take RCB's total to 183/3 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 183/3 (Virat Kohli 113*, Faf du Plessis 44; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-34) vs Rajasthan Royals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor