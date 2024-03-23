Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], March 23 : After his match-winning half-century for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against the Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Sam Curran said that the wicket got better to bat on under the lights, and he and his batting partner Liam Livingstone wanted to take the game deep.

A half-century by Sam Curran and his 67-run partnership with Liam Livingstone helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) secure a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Rishabh Pant's comeback game during the Indian Premier League at Mullanpur on Saturday. Curran won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

Following the match, Curran said in the post-match presentation, "I am pleased with the win and performance. This is an amazing way to start the tournament on our new home ground; nothing is better. Those two (Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav) are world-class bowlers and played a lot of cricket for India but we knew if we could take it deep, we had a chance."

"To bat with my great mate Livi at the other end was special. At that stage, I had to take those risks and thankfully, luck was on my side. The wicket got slightly better under lights, the ball was travelling and not much spin and pace was coming on. We have some great options this season and nice additions, maybe in Bangalore it will be a different thing (him bowling just one over), but most importantly, we got the win," he added.

Coming to the match, PBKS put DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for DC.

