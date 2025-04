IPL 2025: Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 44 Guides KKR to 204/9 Against Delhi Capitals; Mitchell Starc Shines with 3/43

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a challenging total of 204 for 9 in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Invited to bat first, KKR started aggressively but Delhi’s bowlers were able to slow down the scoring by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with 44 runs off 32 balls. Rinku Singh contributed 36 runs to the total.

For Delhi, Mitchell Starc was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 43 runs. Spinners Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam also played crucial roles, taking two wickets each for 27 and 41 runs respectively.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 204 for 9 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Rinku Singh 36; Mitchell Starc 3/43, Axar Patel 2/27, Vipraj Nigam 2/41).

DC Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh