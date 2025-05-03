IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre Hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Six Boundaries in Single Over During RCB vs CSK Match (Watch Video)

Ayush Mhatre produced a sensational display of hitting as he scored six boundaries off an over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 214 runs, CSK started slowly, accumulating just 11 runs in the first two overs. In the third over, Shaik Rasheed sparked some momentum, hitting Yash Dayal for a six and a four. However, it was Mhatre’s assault on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth over that stole the show.

Mhatre began by hitting the first three balls of the over for consecutive fours, followed by a towering six. He then ended the over with two more fours, collecting 26 runs off Bhuvneshwar. The 26 runs in an over became the most runs scored by a batsman against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s.