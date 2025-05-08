IPL 2025: BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players From Dharamsala Amid Pakistan Attack Threats

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to evacuate players of Punjab Kings (PK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan on Thursday evening, May 8. The match between to was called off midway at the Dharamsala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh.

The players and audience were asked to evacuate the stadium as soon as possible, and now the Indian cricket board is looking for an alternative transport as air transport could be risky and all airports are shut in the state after a potential missile and drone attacks from Pakistan on Thursday evening. The board is looking for a special train to get the players, support staff and broadcast crew of both teams to the safe zone.

"We are organising a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now, the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important. The match couldn't have continued tonight because of the situation. It wasn't safe," said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

As per reports, the players of PK and DC have reached the hotel after the match was interrupted midway. The staff and players are waiting for the next course of action from the BCCI team at the spot. Panic gripped IPL players at the moment, and there was uneasiness amongst the spectators, too, after the game was called off due to security reasons amid escalated tension between the two countries. Since both teams had reached the airports before they were closed, there was no clarity on their departure from the hills.

Visuals shared on social media show the stadium where the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off in the middle is being evacuated by spectators and players after a request from the authorities. Another video of IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal shared on the social media platform X is seen requesting people to leave the stadium after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was called off in Dharamsala.