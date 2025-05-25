IPL 2025: Brevis' 19-ball fifty powers CSK to 230/5 in 20 overs against GT

Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) [India], May 25 : Fifties from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis power Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 230/5 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 67th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

This was the highest score for Chennai this season. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway opened the innings for CSK; after a quiet first over from GT seamer Mohammed Siraj, Mhatre charged Arshad Khan in the second over, smashing him for 28 runs.

After a vital cameo from Mhatre, he was removed by IPL 2025 purple cap holder Prasidh Krishna for 34 (17). His innings included three fours and sixes each. Urvil Patel joined Conway in the middle.

CSK crossed the 50-run mark in the 5th over. They finished their power play on 68/1, Devon Conway 14 (11), and Urvil Patel 11 (8). This was the highest power-play score for CSK in the ongoing IPL.

After a decent innings, Patel was removed by Sai Kishore for 37 (19); his innings included four fours and two sixes, and Shivam Dube joined Conway in the middle.

Shivam Dube was caught on long-on, trying to up the batting run rate, in the 13th over for 17 in 8 balls; his innings included two sixes, and Dewald Brevis joined Conway on the crease.

CSK crossed the 150-run mark by the end of the 13th over; Conway completed his second fifty of this season in the following over, smashing a six off veteran spinner Rashid Khan.

Khan cleaned up Conway on the next delivery for 52(35). His innings included six fours and two sixes; Ravindra Jadeja joined Brevis in the middle.

After 16 overs, CSK were 173/4, Ravindra Jadeja 7 (9), Dewald Brevis 15 (8). Brevis and Jadeja counter-attacked GT Seamer Gerald Coetzee, hitting him for 14 runs in the 17th over.

Chennai crossed the 200 runs mark in the 18th over; this was CSK's first 200+ score this season, batting first.

Brevis completed his second fifty of the season in just 19 balls. Brevis and Jadeja smashed 20 runs off Siraj in the 19th over.

CSK finished their 20 overs on 230/5, the highest score of Chennai this season.

In bowling, Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat, while Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore and Shahrukh Khan picked a wicket each.

Brief score: CSK 230/5 ( Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52; Prasidh Krishna (2/22) vs GT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor