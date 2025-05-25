IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in the 67th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

CSK has been going through a lean phase in the ongoing IPL. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and seven defeats, and just six points.

On the other hand, GT have enjoyed an amazing run of form in the tournament so far. Gujarat have won nine games while losing four in their 13 games. They have 18 points.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said, "We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice after 3.30-4 pm, this is a different heat, on the drier side. We are last in the table; we will still remain last, whether we win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back for Ashwin. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines, otherwise the batters will punish you."

At the time of toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill said, "Feels exciting to have that (Test captaincy) challenge, it's going to be an exciting series against England for us. In the last match we were in the game till the 16th or 17th over. We were looking to bowl first today anyway. Looks a good wicket to bat on, it won't change much. We have one change, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Kagiso Rabada."

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs - Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin.

