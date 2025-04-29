IPL 2025: DC skipper Axar Patel wins the toss and opts to bowl against KKR

New Delhi [India] April 29 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on April 29th, Tuesday.

DC has emerged as one of the stronger sides this season, securing six wins from nine games. They are currently placed fourth in the points table.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a turbulent campaign, with only three victories in nine matches. They sit seventh at the table.

"We will field first, becomes easier to bat in the second innings because of the dew. We are playing with the same XI. I think it's a slow wicket, doesn't look dry. Think a 190-200 pitch. Will assess the conditions and try to restrict them to a lower total. You need to stay in the present. We wanted to focus on the process, not worry about the result. Need to execute our plans," Axar Patel said after winning the toss.

"We have one change, Anukul Roy comes in. It's hard to read the wicket, I thought the left-arm spinner will be a good option on this surface. We need to win five out of five, as simple as that. We are looking to play one game at a time and we will move forward accordingly. It's hard to read this wicket. Need to adapt to the conditions and assess quickly," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira.

