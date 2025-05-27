IPL 2025: Did Hardik Pandya Ignore Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Beat MI? Post-Match Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya appeared to ignore Shreyas Iyer twice during the handshake after Punjab Kings’ seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 69th IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. After Iyer finished the match with a six off Trent Boult in the 19th over, Mumbai Indians players approached to congratulate him. While most players shook hands with Iyer, Pandya crossed his path twice but did not respond.

In the first instance, Pandya passed Iyer without saying a word. Later, when they came face to face, the all-rounder neither shook hands nor congratulated his good friend. The incident raised questions among fans and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Did Hardik Pandya ignore Shreyas Iyer after defeat ?#MIvsPBKSpic.twitter.com/yjzxDdQ8hr — Reels on 𝕏 (@Reelson_X) May 27, 2025

Punjab Kings secured a top-two finish with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The victory also ended their 11-year wait for a playoff appearance. Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings, led the team with strong captaincy. This marks the third time a team under his leadership has reached the IPL playoffs. He previously took Delhi Capitals to the finals and led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season.

Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, now prepare for the Eliminator after Punjab Kings secured their place in Qualifier 1.