IPL 2025 Eliminator, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians Eliminate Gujarat Titans, Advance to Qualifier 2 Against Punjab Kings

In a thrilling contest at the IPL 2025 playoffs, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) showcased their championship pedigree by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs to book a spot in Qualifier 2. Powered by a scintillating 81 off 50 balls from skipper Rohit Sharma and a disciplined bowling display led by Jasprit Bumrah, MI outclassed GT in a high-scoring encounter.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MI posted a formidable total of 228/5 in their 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Rohit’s commanding knock, while valuable contributions came from Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya, all of whom played crucial cameos to keep the momentum going.

In response, Gujarat Titans were rocked early by the loss of captain Shubman Gill in the very first over. However, B Sai Sudharsan kept the chase alive with a well-constructed 80, and Washington Sundar's explosive 48 gave GT a glimmer of hope. But the ever-reliable Bumrah tightened the screws in the death overs, ensuring MI held their nerve to seal the win.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians march on to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, with a spot in the IPL 2025 final now up for grabs.