IPL 2025 Final: In hunt for first title; Punjab Kings win toss, put Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 : Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, in the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, here in Ahmedabad.

After an enduring season, just one win separates RCB and PBKS from their first IPL title. Shreyas Iyer is one step away from becoming the first captain to win two IPL titles with different franchises. On the other hand, after three failed attempts, Virat is one step away from getting his hands on his first title with RCB in 18 years.

Bengaluru, who finished second in the group stage, blazed its way into the final with an imposing eight-wicket triumph in a lopsided Qualifier 1 against the table-toppers PBKS. Punjab then trounced Mumbai Indians to enter just its second IPL final. Their last appearance dates back to 2015 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said during the time of the toss, "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I sai,d it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor