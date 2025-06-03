IPL 2025 Final: Rain Hits Ahmedabad Hours Ahead of RCB vs PBKS Title Clash; Check Weather Update (VIDEO)

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: Ahmedabad saw rain a few hours before the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Weather reports from Accuweather say there is a five percent chance of rain during the match. The sky will remain partly cloudy. Conditions are expected to favour the bowlers. Dew is likely to appear later in the game. The team winning the toss may choose to field first. Persistent rain recently delayed the start of Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on June 1. The match was postponed for over two hours after Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first.

Videos of the showers were widely shared on social media platform X ahead of the match.

Heavy rain near Gandhi Ashram (Ahmedabad), about 6 km from Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL final schedule start in about three hours. Let's see if rain relents. #RCBvsPBKS#IPLFinalspic.twitter.com/Wa8DAprqXt — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) June 3, 2025

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Ahead of IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad experiences heavy rainfall. A large crowd of fans gather near Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/7B4OzZGP3e — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2025

What Happens If RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad?

If rain causes a short delay, the match has up to 120 minutes of extra time available to complete play. However, if persistent rain forces the match to be abandoned on Tuesday, the final will move to the reserve day on Wednesday, June 4.

In the rare case that rain washes out the final on both the match day and the reserve day, the winner will be decided based on league stage standings. Punjab Kings finished at the top of the points table with nine wins from 14 matches.

If no result is possible over the two days, Shreyas Iyer’s side will be declared IPL 2025 champions. This rule puts added pressure on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished second in the league. The Rajat Patidar-led team must ensure some form of play takes place to have a shot at lifting their first title.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.

