IPL 2025 Final: RCB Fans Flood Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Ahead of Title Clash with PBKS (Watch Video)

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: Thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans have gathered at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. but hours before the game, fans began arriving in large numbers. Long lines have formed outside the stadium. A video of the RCB fans at the stadium is going viral on social media.

Among IPL teams, only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have fan bases comparable to RCB. Wherever the team plays, it feels like a home game because RCB fans, especially supporters of captain Virat Kohli, turn out in full force to cheer their team.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been synonymous for years. Kohli has been with the team for 18 years but has yet to win his first IPL trophy. Today, fans hope the team will finally end this long wait for the title.

Whichever team wins today RCB or Punjab Kings a new champion will be crowned. Neither team has ever won the IPL trophy before. The long drought for both sides will come to an end as one team lifts the title for the first time.

