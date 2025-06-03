IPL 2025 Final: RCB Fans Roll Out 'Anti-Nazar' Car Wrapped in Nimbu-Mirchi Ahead of Title Clash with PBKS

Ahead of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, fans of the Bengaluru franchise rolled out a unique ‘Anti Nazar’ car through the city streets. The white vehicle was decorated with green chillies and lemons, a traditional Hindu practice believed to ward off the evil eye. According to mythology, the items are used to keep away Alakshmi, the goddess of misfortune. A video of the car, moving through Bengaluru, was widely shared on social media and gained attention ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

You can’t beat the fandom level of Rcb fans🙇🙇 pic.twitter.com/AsdH2CdmHV — A (@_shortarmjab_) June 3, 2025

Read Also | RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: How Much Prize Money Will Winner, Runner-Up and Individual Award Winners Get?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just one win away from ending their 17-year wait for an Indian Premier League title. The team will face Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday evening at Narendra Modi Stadium. After losing in three previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, RCB are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time. The team has displayed strong form throughout the season, with consistent performances in both batting and bowling.

As the final approaches, RCB carry the hopes of a massive fan base. With momentum on their side and belief running high, the team will be eager to make history and secure their maiden IPL title.